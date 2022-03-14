Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning For Mumbai And Neighbouring Areas

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heat wave warning for Mumbai and neighbouring regions for the coming two days. Alongside the heat wave, a yellow alert has also been issued for North Konkan, North Konkan, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad regions on March 14. Heat wave is a period of excessively hot weather, accompanied by intense humidity, which can prove to be even fatal for the human body when exposed. It is defined on the basis of the temperature thresholds over a region with respect to the actual temperature or its relative to normal temperatures.

Meanwhile, Mumbai temperatures continued soaring as the Santacruz department of Meteorological recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees celsius whereas Colaba recorded 37.6 degrees of maximum temperature in the city. The IMD further added that Mumbai and neighbouring areas could witness heat waves to severe heat waves from March 14 to March 15 whereas heatwaves will continue in isolated pockets on March 16.

Coming to yesterday's weather reports, the IMD centre in Santacruz reported a minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees celsius on the other hand in Colaba, it recorded a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees celsius. It is pertinent to mention here that the minimum recorded temperature yesterday was a degree more than normal. Notably, the temperature will remain the same for the next three to four days according to IMD reports.

Impact of heatwaves

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its issued press release, has warned people to not spend much time in the sun, as spending prolonged hours exposed to heat could lead to illness. Children, infants, elderly people and ones affected with chronic diseases are especially warned to remain indoors if possible as the heatwave could result in moderate health concerns.

Ways to protect oneself during heatwaves

The IMD has clearly instructed to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the aforementioned dates and advised people to drink water as much as possible even if one is not really thirsty. If there is a need to move out, make sure to cover your head with a hat, cloth or carry an umbrella. Wearing light-coloured and light-weight clothes of cotton are highly recommended by the IMD.

Adding to this, people are requested to to keep themselves hydrated all the time. Drinking ORS, lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk or other homemade drinks are highly recommended.

