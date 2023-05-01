Last Updated:

Mumbai: Minor Fire In Shop Doused; No One Hurt

A minor fire broke out in a shop in Mohammad Ali Road area of south Mumbai on Monday evening, though no one was hurt, an official said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: ANI


A minor fire broke out in a shop in Mohammad Ali Road area of south Mumbai on Monday evening, though no one was hurt, an official said.

The fire, which took place in a shop located opposite Suleman Usman Bakery at 6pm, was doused thirty minutes later with the help of a fire engine and water tanker, the official said.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being probed by a team comprising civic and BEST officials, he added. 

READ | Fire breaks out in new OPD building of IGMCH-Shimla after cylinder blast in cafeteria
READ | Pune: 2 injured after fire broke out and caused explosion at three shops in two storey building
READ | Noida: fire erupts in food court of private university on Monday, no one injured
READ | Daman: 3 injured after fire breaks out at a Yarn manufacturing factory in the Union Territory

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT