Mumbai: NCB Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In City Ahead Of New Year; 6 Cases Lodged

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations across India, Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede informed on Tuesday that over a period of two days, the Mumbai NCB team conducted eight operations across the city, following which, six cases have been registered.

In an official statement, Wankhede stated, "NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab from 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021 and intercepted 1 Ivorian national."

Wankhede described the details of all the 6 cases after NCB operations across Mumbai:

"OPS-I: On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 490 grams of Amphetamine which was concealed in Stethoscope at Andheri (E), Mumbai on 10.12.2021. The consignment originated from Dongri, Mumbai and destined to Australia. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 100/2021. In follow-up, one Ivorian national has been arrested in this case. Further investigation is under progress."

"OPS-II : On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 3.906 Kgs of Opium which was concealed in Microwave oven at Andheri (E), Mumbai on 13.12.2021. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and destined to Male, Maldives. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 101/2021. Further investigation is under progress."

"OPS-III: On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab which was concealed in eatables & grocery items at Andheri (E), Mumbai on 13.12.2021. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and destined to Texas, USA. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 102/2021. Further investigation is under progress."

"OPS-IV: On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized a total 941 grams (495+446) of Amphetamine which was concealed in Cycling Helmets & Bangles at Andheri (E), Mumbai on 13.12.2021. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and destined to Australia. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 103/2021. Further investigation is under progress."

"OPS-V: On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized a total 848 grams (458+390) of Amphetamine which was concealed in hose pipes & Tie box at Dongri, Mumbai on 13.12.2021 & 14.12.2021. The consignment originated from Dongri, Mumbai and destined to Dubai, UAE & New Zealand. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 104/2021. Further investigation is under progress."

"OPS-VI: On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 17 grams of Amphetamine which was concealed in 1 TB Hard Disk at Andheri, Mumbai on 14.12.2021. The consignment originated from Andheri, Mumbai and destined to Switzerland. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 105/2021. Further investigation is under progress."

The NCB Zonal Director also said, "We have conducted seizures, raids at eight locations in the last two days.. We are ready for New year and keeping a close tab on the upcoming events."

Image: ANI, Pixabay, Representative