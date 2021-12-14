Mumbai: NCB Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In City Ahead Of New Year; 6 Cases Lodged

Quick links:
Image: ANI, Pixabay, Representative
Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations across India, Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede informed on Tuesday that over a period of two days, the Mumbai NCB team conducted eight operations across the city, following which, six cases have been registered.
In an official statement, Wankhede stated, "NCB Mumbai in its continuous fight against Drug Suppliers and Peddlers in Mumbai, NCB Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab from 10.12.2021 to 14.12.2021 and intercepted 1 Ivorian national."
The NCB Zonal Director also said, "We have conducted seizures, raids at eight locations in the last two days.. We are ready for New year and keeping a close tab on the upcoming events."