Mumbai: NCB Seizes 4.8 Kg Charas Concealed In Water Purifier; 2 People Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) launched an operation in Mumbai after getting specific input about a drug consignment being sent to Australia via courier.

Continuing its crackdown on drugs and drug suppliers, the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 4.8 Kg of charas and arrested two people in connection to the case.

According to NCB Mumbai officials, they launched an operation in Mumbai after getting specific input about a drug consignment being sent to Australia. Acting on the information, NCB Mumbai officials seized the drugs which were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier.

"On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 4.880 Kgs of Charas at Mumbai on 10.06.2022. The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. The parcel was destined for Australia," Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai said in a press release. Adding further, Ghawate said, "(In) follow up action, consignor and courier agent were intercepted by NCB Mumbai. During preliminary interrogation, it is found that the courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking." 

Notably, the courier agent used to send parcels without verification of the identity of the consignor and had also sent several of such parcels many times on the instructions of the main receiver. Stating that a fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the drug parcel through courier, Ghawate said, "This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network." It is significant to mention that NCB Mumbai has registered a case and further investigation is underway.

