Last Updated:

Mumbaikars Rush To Capture Yellow Hazy Skies Amid Rising October Heat

Netizens were left in awe on October 5 when the Mumbai sky was painted with every shade of yellow, red and orange with the setting sun.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Mumbai

Image: Republic World


Mumbai netizens were basking in the setting sun which coloured the sky with beautiful shades of orange, yellow and red. Enjoying the beautiful sunset from their homes and outdoors, many rushed to capture the winsome moment on their phone and later posting it on their social media handles. In no time, the internet flooded with people admiring the beautiful skies of Mumbai.

Netizens enjoy beautiful Mumbai skies

Mumbai skies

(Image Credit: Republic World)

Amid the unpredictable weather conditions mixed with heat from the past few days beating down Mumbai, netizens left a sigh of relief on October 5 when the sky turned several shades of orange. After enjoying a beautiful sunset, netizens savoured moderate rain accompanied by a show of lightning. Many took to their Twitter to share the picturesque view from their apartments. One user captured the heavy winds followed by light drizzle in Nerul, Mumbai. Few were also able to capture the rainbow. 

READ | SRK son arrested: Amid NCB's cruise drug bust, Mumbai Police to conduct simultaneous probe

More on Mumbai rainfall

The AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded on October 5 ranged from moderate to good in various parts of Mumbai with the average AQI and air pollution Level being 84 AQI-IN. The city is also gearing up to receive moderate rainfall in various parts. The official Twitter handle of BMC tweeted about the weather forecast to prepare the netizens for the light shower. 

READ | Mumbai Police uses Dua Lipa’s 'Levitating' lyrics to create awareness on road safety

(Image: Republic World)

READ | Navi Mumbai police crack 35 burglary cases; 1 held
READ | 2 drown in sea at Mumbai
Tags: Mumbai, Mumbai skies, AQI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND