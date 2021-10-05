Mumbaikars Rush To Capture Yellow Hazy Skies Amid Rising October Heat

Mumbai netizens were basking in the setting sun which coloured the sky with beautiful shades of orange, yellow and red. Enjoying the beautiful sunset from their homes and outdoors, many rushed to capture the winsome moment on their phone and later posting it on their social media handles. In no time, the internet flooded with people admiring the beautiful skies of Mumbai.

Netizens enjoy beautiful Mumbai skies

(Image Credit: Republic World)

Amid the unpredictable weather conditions mixed with heat from the past few days beating down Mumbai, netizens left a sigh of relief on October 5 when the sky turned several shades of orange. After enjoying a beautiful sunset, netizens savoured moderate rain accompanied by a show of lightning. Many took to their Twitter to share the picturesque view from their apartments. One user captured the heavy winds followed by light drizzle in Nerul, Mumbai. Few were also able to capture the rainbow.

Mumbai skies rolling thunder and lightning in the evening , rains are welcome to bring down the Oct heat pic.twitter.com/esD6G6W5CN — rajennair (@rajennair) October 5, 2021

What a pleasant🤩 evening it is; clear sky and the sun is just setting, heavy shower accompanied by a roaring thunder, rustling wind, and lightning.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ZsqtHt6DcC — Nishanth Gaddameedhi (@Nishanth_GG) October 5, 2021

More on Mumbai rainfall

The AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded on October 5 ranged from moderate to good in various parts of Mumbai with the average AQI and air pollution Level being 84 AQI-IN. The city is also gearing up to receive moderate rainfall in various parts. The official Twitter handle of BMC tweeted about the weather forecast to prepare the netizens for the light shower.

#MumbaiWeather forecast 05 Oct, 2021 : Today’s Weather forecast @0800hrs: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs.



Today’s High Tide:

11:08 hrs - 4.33 mtr

23:26 hrs - 4.24 mtr

Low tide :

17:12 hrs – 0.86 mtr



Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs.

CT - 0.00 mm

ES - 0.00 mm https://t.co/uvWQfCYdKh — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 5, 2021

(Image: Republic World)