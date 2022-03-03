Mumbai: New Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Reaches Out To People; Shares Personal No.

In an outreach towards the people, Mumbai's new Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey sought their support to work towards maintaining safety in the city. The 1986-batch IPS officer assumed charge as the 76th Police Commissioner of Mumbai from his predecessor Hemant Nagrale on Monday. Penning a Facebook post on Thursday, Pandey stated it was a matter of great honour to be the Police Commissioner and recalled his three-decades-long association with Mumbai. He also talked about his previous postings including the head of Economic Offences Wing.

He observed, "Some would remember me from my Dharavi days in 1992-93 and others when I headed the economic offences in 1996-1997. While I am familiar with Mumbai, policing has changed from the days when I worked in Mumbai. And it is with this in mind, that I am reaching out to you seeking your support to work towards maintaining safety and security for all in our city of Mumbai."

Sharing his personal number and Twitter handle in his post, the Mumbai Police Commissioner appealed, "Suggestions big or small are all welcome. I will respond to all the messages as far as possible. I too will share with you what work we are doing on a weekly basis on Facebook."

Here is Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's post:

Sanjay Pandey's appointment as Police Commissioner

In charge of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, Sanjay Pandey was appointed as the acting DGP by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in April 2021. During his brief tenure, he was tasked with conducting the probe against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and ex-State Intelligence Commissioner Rashmi Shukla. However, the Maharashtra government relieved him of the additional charge as DGP on February 18 after the Bombay High Court questioned whether it was "showing favour" to him despite the Union Public Services Commission refusing to empanel him for the post.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was hearing a plea that raised objections on the appointment of the IIT-Kanpur alumni as the acting DGP. Finally, it disposed of the petition after the state government appointed Rajnish Seth to the post. Meanwhile, Nagrale was transferred as the Managing Director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation.