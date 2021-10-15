Mumbai: No Vaccination In BMC-run Centres Today; 90% Citizens Receive Atleast 1 Dose

As Mumbai's vaccination percentage touches 90%, BMC on Friday said that there would be no vaccination drive in government and BMC-run centres. While the civic body has not given any explanation for the break in vaccination, the drive will continue on Saturday. Shiv Sena - the ruling party in BMC - will be holding its annual Dussehra rally this evening and party Supremo Uddhav Thackeray will address Sena workers at the Shanmukhananda auditorium.

Mumbai stalls vaccination on Friday

Dear Mumbaikars,



All BMC and Government vaccination centers will remain closed on October 15.



The vaccination process will begin again on October 16, 2021.



Watch this space for regular updates on vaccination. #MyBMCVaccinationUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 14, 2021

Mumbai COVID scenario

Mumbai reported 546 new coronavirus positive cases and five deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,49,620 and toll to 16,172, a civic official said. There are 5,317 active coronavirus cases in the city after 337 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 7,25,619. With 37,007 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the city's cumulative test count climbed to 1,08,57,715.

Presently, 57 buildings in Mumbai have been sealed to prevent the spread of the virus from there, while the city has been free of containment zones since mid-August. According to the civic body, Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the average doubling rate has dipped to 1,151 days. The average growth rate of cases to 0.06 per cent for the period between October 7 and 13, it said.

As of date, Mumbai has administered 1,38,75,444 doses of which 88,59,138 have received their first dose while 50,16,306 have received both doses. Of the total, 80,14,895 males have received the vaccine while 58,57,191 females received vaccine doses. 1,24,33,048 doses administered is COVISHIELD, 13,86,908 doses administered is COVAXIN and 55,488 doses are Sputnik-V. On age basis, 21,16,279 people above 60 yrs have received the vaccine, 36,23,536 people between 45-60 yrs have received the doses and 81,35,629 people between 18-44 yrs have got their jab.

Mumbai's new COVID restrictions

With the recession of COVID, Mumbai has reopened schools for classes 8th to 12 from October 4, temples have reopened from October 7 and cinemas will reopen at 50% from October 22. Apart from these guidelines, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to function till 10 PM and all shops too have been allowed to function till 10 PM. Local trains too have been opened for general public who have been vaccinated with both doses and completed 15 days since innoculation.

