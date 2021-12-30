Mumbai On High Alert: Security Tightened Amid Threat Alert Input Ahead Of New Year

Ahead of New Year, Mumbai has been put on high alert with Central agencies giving inputs of a possible security threat to the financial capital. Holidays or weekly off of the Mumbai police personnel have been cancelled, and heavy deployment has been ordered across the financial capital on New Year's eve, say sources.
Section 144 in Mumbai during New Years
Meanwhile, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were imposed in the city for New Year. Under the imposition that will remain in place from December 30 to January 7 celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs have been prohibited.
"There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction,” the order issued by Mumbai municipal corporation read.
Guidelines
- No New Year celebrations, ceremonies, parties, or any other activities must be organized in any confined or open space.
- Gathering of groups, more than five people is not allowed at public places from 9 pm to 6 am.
- A maximum of 100 people are permitted in confined spaces for weddings, social, political, religious events, or ceremonies. In open spaces, 250 people or 25 per cent of the capacity, whichever less, is permitted.
- Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50 per cent of their capacity as opposed to just 25 per cent in places with non-permanent seating arrangements.
- All restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres can only operate at 50 per cent of the capacity. All such establishments should mention both the sanctioned full capacity and 50 per cent capacity.
- Only 25 per cent of seating capacity is allowed at venues of sport/event ceremonies.