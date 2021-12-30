Mumbai On High Alert: Security Tightened Amid Threat Alert Input Ahead Of New Year

Ahead of New Year, Mumbai has been put on high alert with Central agencies giving inputs of a possible security threat to the financial capital. Holidays or weekly off of the Mumbai police personnel have been cancelled, and heavy deployment has been ordered across the financial capital on New Year's eve, say sources.

Section 144 in Mumbai during New Years

Meanwhile, owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 were imposed in the city for New Year. Under the imposition that will remain in place from December 30 to January 7 celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs have been prohibited.

"There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction,” the order issued by Mumbai municipal corporation read.

Guidelines