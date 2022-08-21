Mumbai: One Detained In 26/11-like Attack Threat Message Case; Investigation Underway

Hours after receiving a 26/11-like attack threat message, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a person from the Virar area late Saturday night. The suspect is presently in police custody and is being interrogated by the police.

This came after a threat message was received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number on Friday night. Following that, the Mumbai Police has been on an alert and also initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the latest updates, the message stated that six people would carry out a terrorist attack in India. Further mentioning the names of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab and Ayman al-Zawahiri, the message also revived the memories of the attacks that took place on November 26, 2008, in which Pakistan terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out strikes across Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured that the issue has been taken seriously and the case is being transferred to the Mumbai crime branch.

"We have taken the messages seriously and taken necessary steps to keep a check. We are vigilant on coastal security and are also coordinating with the Coast Guard", he told media.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the country where 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing hundreds of people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others in Mumbai.

After carrying out an extensive operation, the security forces killed nine terrorists, while one identified as Ajmal Kasab was captured alive. He was later hanged on November 21, 2012.

Arms and ammunition were found on a boat in Maharashtra

Notably, this development came just a day after a boat AK 47, rifles, guns, and ammunition were found on the Harihareshwar beach in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Since then, the state police have been asked to stay on alert.

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the boat belongs to an Australian citizen.

“Boat’s engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and the administration have been instructed to be prepared,” he said.

