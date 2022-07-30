Last Updated:

Mumbai: One Person Killed In Massive Fire At Film Set In Andheri; Probe Underway

A massive fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday evening. One person is reportedly dead and a probe is underway to know the exact cause.

Mumbai

In a tragic incident, one person died after a massive fire broke out at a film set in Mumbai’s Andheri on Friday. Photos and videos of plumes of black smoke blowing in the air surfaced online from the location.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire, which started near star Bazar on link road, at a temporary pandal installed at Chitrakoot Ground around 4.30 pm, was doused after six hours with the help of ten fire engines, five water jetties and other equipment

Meanwhile, Dr Sadaphule, AMO from Cooper Hospital confirmed that the 32-year-old male was brought dead after a level 2 fire broke out in Mumbai’s Andheri West area on Friday evening.

Police officials are at the spot and a probe is underway to know the exact cause of the incident. 

