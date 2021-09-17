Mumbai: Over 15,000 Idols Immersed On 7th Day Of Ganpati Festival

At least 15,295 idols, including 213 of Goddess Gauri, were immersed in the sea, lakes and ponds across Mumbai on the seventh day of Ganpati festival, an official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

No untoward incidents were reported during the seventh day immersions on Thursday, the official said.

Of the 15,295 idols immersed on Thursday, 6,818 were immersed in artificial ponds, which were created across the city to avoid crowding at natural water bodies, he said.

At least 1,356 "sarvajanik" (public) Ganpatis, 13,726 domestic idols and 213 idols of goddess Gauri were immersed, it was stated.

Of the idols immersed in artificial ponds, 6,092 were domestic, 671 were "sarvajanik" Ganpatis and 55 idols were of Goddess Gauri, the official said.

Earlier on the fifth and second day of the festival, over 66,000 and 41,000 idols respectively were immersed in the water bodies across the city.

The 10-day Ganpati festival, which usually draws millions on the streets, is being celebrated in a low-key manner with several restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

