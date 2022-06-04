Mumbai: Over 40k motorists penalised for traffic violations during 12-hour drive

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Over 40,000 motorists were penalised for traffic violations as part of a special 12-hour drive, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Of the 40,320 cases that were registered, the highest, 10,338 cases, were for riding two-wheelers or riding pillion without helmets during the drive that took place between 9am and 9pm on Friday, he said.

"Action was taken against owners of 9,847 vehicles for illegal parking, while 3,310 cases were made for unnecessary honking. Action was taken against 4,794 vehicles parked outside railway stations," he said.

"Action was taken against owners of 597 vehicles for wrong-side driving, 50 vehicles for silencer modification and 98 for overspeeding. We also penalised 329 food delivery vehicles," the official added.

The drive was manned by personnel from the traffic police and Local Arms, he informed. PTI DC BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)