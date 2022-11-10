Last Updated:

Mumbai: Pair Of Gujarat Lions To Arrive At Sanjay Gandhi National Park By November-end

The `Lion Safari' at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai will get a new pair of lions from Gujarat's Sakkarbaug Zoo by the end of November, Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the financial capital on Wednesday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Mumbai news

Image: Representative/Unsplash


The `Lion Safari' at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai will get a new pair of lions from Gujarat's Sakkarbaug Zoo by the end of November, Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the financial capital on Wednesday.

After the death of a 17-year-old lion last month, only one male lion is left at SGNP, he said.

"The lion safari at the national park was fetching good tourist footfall. With a new pair of lions, we are hopeful of receiving more visitors," the minister said.

Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat is a nodal facility in the country for lion breeding.

“There is a 12-hectare compound at the SGNP reserved for lions. The safari started in 1975-76, helping the park's earnings to soar,” said the state forest minister. 

Image: Representative/Unsplash

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT