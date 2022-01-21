Mumbai: Passenger Slips While Boarding Moving Train At Dadar; Saved By Alert Railway Staff

In another incident of a miraculous save, an alert Railway Ticket Collector (TC) at Mumbai's Dadar station saved an aged man from falling into the gap between the platform and a running train on Saturday, January 15. The CCTV footage from the incident shows the man attempting to board a moving local train at the station, however, in an unfortunate turn of events, he lost his balance and slipped on the train.

Later, in a prompt response to the incident, a senior ticket examiner named Nagendra Mishra who was on duty at the Dadar station noticed the passenger and pulled him before falling between the gap of the train. Lauding the courageous act of the ticket-checking staff of the Central Railways, the Ministry of Railways also shared the video and further urged the passengers to avoid getting on or off from a moving train. "The vigilance and alertness of Railway TC saved the life of a passenger. TC Shri Nagendra Mishra showed promptness at Dadar station in Mumbai to save the life of a passenger who had met with an accident while boarding a moving local train. Passengers are requested not to take the risk of boarding and deboarding a moving train", they said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier on several instances, people were seen trying to board a moving train and fallen to unfortunate accidents. While some had lost their lives in such accidents, some were rescued by the alert passengers and the railway staff present on the platform.

Another passenger falls off while boarding a moving train in Mumbai

In a similar incident had taken place not long back at Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station when an old woman was seen trying to board a moving train and she slipped off. During this while, an alert woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who was on duty at the platform saved the aged woman from falling under the moving train and helped her gain balance. Also, the passengers rushed to help the woman.

In view of such frequent incidents at stations, Railways have been appealing to all the passengers to follow safety procedures to avoid such accidents.

Image: Ministry of Railways/@Koo