Mumbai: Patient Bitten By Rat In BMC-run Hospital Dies From Alcohol-related Liver Disease

The 24-year-old Srinivas Yellappa who was bitten by a rat near his eye while he was in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)- Rajawadi Hospital has reportedly lost his life. The patient died on Thursday due to alcohol-related liver disease. The deceased was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and after his treatment, a rat had nibbled on his eyes. The BMC officials had claimed that his injuries were superficial.

The victim's sister reportedly informed media that her brother’s left eye had received injuries and she noticed that when she visited him in the hospital. Later, the authorities informed her about the injury. The sister expressed her anguish by adding that her brother was already in a critical situation and further questioned who will take responsibility for this. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had also addressed a press over the incident and informed about the patient's condition while adding ''This should not have happened".

AAP's protest against Mumbai mayor over the incident

After reports of the shocking incident came out, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mumbai unit had launched a protest against Mayor Kishori Pednekar on March 23. The outcry was to stand against her negligence in repairs and maintenance of civic hospitals across Mumbai. AAP in its press release sharply criticized the BMC and city authorities over the incident. Arvind Kejriwal-led party added that BMC is busy applauding itself over the healthcare system but in reality, it does not even have basic safety. Moreover, an immediate inquiry is demanded by the party.

Lashing out at the Mayor, AAP said that she approached the incident without any 'cognizance of the underlying miserable state of affairs'.

"What makes this even more appalling is that the Mayor has a very cavalier approach to the incident, with absolutely no cognizance of the underlying miserable state of affairs at our government hospitals, that this incident unveils. The Mayor must apologize, and must also be held accountable for such gross negligence in Mumbai's hospitals," added AAP.

Mumbai Mayor's statement

Ordering a probe in this matter, the Mumbai Mayor had assured that action will be taken against those found guilty. On January 22 she had said that the patient's condition is not good and this should not have happened. "We will take necessary action," she had added.