Mumbai: Person With Suspected New COVID Variant Has Recovered Fully, Says State Minister

On Thursday, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that a person suspected of being infected with the new XE COVID-19 form has recovered. His samples were transferred to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) for further analysis to confirm the novel mutation, he said. “The person with the suspected new variant has recovered fully, and the high-risk contacts have been COVID negative. The samples have been sent to NIBMG to reconfirm the strain. We are constantly working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic,” Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote on Twitter.

A civic official said on Wednesday that the first incidence of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant XE was found in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to a civic health official. There was also an instance of the Kappa variation.

However, Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope stated, “ The health dept has not arrived on any confirmation on the 'XE' variant as there's no NIB (National Institute of Biologicals) report yet. There's no need to panic. As per info, the 'XE' variant is 10% more infectious than the Omicron variant which is like the flu. We'll talk more about it in detail after getting a report; haven't received a confirmatory report from the Centre or NIB, so Maharashtra's health dept doesn't confirm it.”

XE COVID-19 variant

'The World Health Organization has announced that a new COVID-19 mutant, known as 'XE', has been discovered in the United Kingdom and that it may be more transmissible than COVID-19's BA.2 sublineage. The first incidence of a variant thought to be more transmissible than Omicron has sparked new fears, but health experts say there's no need to be concerned because the variant has been in India since about January and hasn't caused any outbreaks.

In February, this recombinant form of Omicron was discovered in a South African passenger. The woman showed no signs of illness and has subsequently recovered from Covid. According to records, the completely vaccinated 50-year-old woman was tested on February 27th. Her sample was sequenced and revealed the XE variant, initially identified in the United Kingdom.

INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) has opted to do another round of genomic sequencing at a national laboratory to identify the mutation, notwithstanding GISAID's confirmation.

Image: PTI/Pixabay