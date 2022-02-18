Mumbai: PM Modi To Flag Off Thane-Diva Railway Line, 34 New AC Trains Virtually Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate newly constructed 9.44-km-long 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on Friday, February 18. PM Modi will also flag off 36 new local train services on the Central Railway. Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have also been invited to the inaugural event.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve shared this information on Twitter and wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off additional suburban services between Thane and Diva".

" As many as 2.7 million passengers will benefit from the 36 new local trains services added. The project was announced in 2008 and has now been completed by spending Rs 620 crore,” the Minister added.

Out of the 36 new local train services, 34 are Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains that will be introduced between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)- Kalyan/ Kasara and Karjat railways stations.

Two new railway lines connecting Thane and Diva

The Central Railway's main junction is Kalyan and the traffic coming from the northern and southern sides of the country merges here and then moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). There are four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM of which two were used for slow local trains and the rest for fast locals, mail express, and goods trains. two additional tracks were planned to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

The fifth and sixth lines between Thane and Diva which is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B), got approval in 2008. The two additional railway lines have been constructed at an expense of Rs 620 crores. It is learned that these lines feature a 1.4 km long rail flyover, three major bridges, and 21 minor bridges.

In a statement, the Railways said, “These lines will significantly remove the interference of long-distance train traffic with suburban train traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city".

To enable a reduction in the crowds between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara, these railway lines will facilitate the Railways to launch 80 to 100 more local train services by the year-end.

The new line is aimed to help the Railways to operate both suburban local and outstation trains on separate tracks between Thane and Diva further enabling improvement in the punctuality of trains.

(Image: ANI)