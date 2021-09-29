Mumbai Police Band's Rendition Of 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' Mesmerises Netizens; WATCH

Although the police forces all around the world have a reputation for being tough, the Mumbai police is quite renowned for entertaining their audiences on social media. Apart from successfully securing the city and imparting important information, the department also uses the chance to demonstrate the ability of its brave officers from time to time. Continuing with the trend, on Tuesday, September 28, they released a video of their band recreating the song Aye Watan Tere Liye from the Bollywood movie Karma, which was released in 1996. The video showcases the outstanding performances by the department's musical band called 'Khaki Studio.' "Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma [sic]," read the caption of the video on Mumbai police's Instagram page.

Needless to say, the rendition is doing rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms since it was shared on September 28. As of now, the video clip has racked up over 80,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Beautiful. Mumbai police are amazing [sic]." "Bombay Police.. Every day, y'all be givin' us reasons to be proud of y'all! And it just makes me more & more happy. #KhakiStudio is such a nice thing that y'all have initiated.. I love it. I appreciate the art, the talent, the love for music that our forces possess! [sic]," wrote another. "Multi-Talented Mumbai police [sic]," expressed a third. Meanwhile, many dropped different emojis in the comment section to show their reactions.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

Mumbai police band performs on iconic song 'Bella Ciao'

It is worth mentioning here that recently the Mumbai police band was seen performing the popular TV shows' iconic number Bella Ciao. As Season 5 hit the web recently, even Mumbai Police seem to be hooked on it. This was evident with the force performing the theme song Bella Ciao. In the video, the officials were seen performing the iconic track at the 'Khaki Studio.' Over 20 police officials jammed in tandem to set the tune out, with saxophones, flutes, and other brass and percussion instruments. The video won netizens' hearts and garnered more than 6.5 lakh views on Instagram.

(Image: Instagram/ @ Mumbai Police)