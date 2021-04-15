Mumbai Police Commissioner Takes Stock Of Implementation Of COVID-19 Curbs

On Thursday, April 15, Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Hemant Nagrale, graphed the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions around the State capital. CP Nagrale took stock of restrictions ensued by the Maharashtra government as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan. He visited Lokmanya Tilak Marg, Gamdevi police stations amongst other places in the city. Nagrale met with constabulary personnel in regard to prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of Cr.Pc. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 had announced the imposition of Section 144 as a massive development to combat multiplying cases of COVID-19 infection daily.

Hemant Nagrale discussed essential precautionary measures to be taken by the police with an objective to curb further spread of novel coronavirus and said,

"Police are deployed to implement the prohibitory orders, but we are not using any force on people. If any person is found outside without a valid reason, then the police personnel are giving him a warning and sending him back home. He added," have instructed the police personnel to help the people in need and if they are out on the streets for food, medicine."

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government released its 'Break the Chain' guidelines which came into force from April 14 till May 1, 2021. Under this, Section 144 has been imposed in the state from 8 PM to 7 AM with the government instructing people to not step out of their houses unless for an emergency or essential service. In the wake of surging COVID-19 cases and record breaking spike almost everyday, the Maharashtra government has postponed State board examinations for classes 10th and 12th. The Mumbai CP also urged people to be compassionate and show empathy to the policemen around them who were at the frontline of the war doing their duty. He urged the people by saying,

"Our police person are deployed for your security, do inquire about their well being too. Follow the instructions of the government and police department and let us come together to defeat this Coronaivus. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra."

The financial capital of India in April until Wednesday has recorded 1,30,228 cases and 464 deaths.