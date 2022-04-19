Mumbai Police Informs 13,964 Social Media Posts Deleted In 4 Months Amid Communal Clashes

In view of the rising communal tension and clashes reported across the country, Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced that the forces have so far deleted a total of 13,964 social media posts related to the violence in the last four months, reported ANI. The Special Branch of Mumbai Police has deleted 5,754 posts in the month of January, 4,252 posts in February, and over 3,958 posts in the month of March, Mumbai Police's Tweet read.

Social media posts that were likely to spread violence in society or were put on the internet with the intention of spreading ideas of violence were deleted by the police. Reportedly, the objectionable posts on social media were being used as a weapon to incite communal tension in Maharashtra and several other states. Considering this, the Mumbai police has activated the 'Social Media Lab.'

So far 13,964 social media posts post have been deleted in the last 4 months in view of increasing communal tension & violence in the country. Special Branch of Mumbai Police has deleted 5,754 posts in January, 4,252 posts in February, 3,958 posts in March: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Communal clash reported in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

On Sunday, a clash broke out between two groups in Mumbai's Aarey Colony during a 'Kalash Yatra' held near a temple in Goregaon. The violence transpired at around 8 pm when a procession was being taken out from the Shiva temple in Gautam Nagar. Reportedly, over eight to ten people sustained injuries. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, a huge mob can be seen gathered near the temple and members of two communities can be seen attacking each other.

Mumbai police immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. An FIR was filed in connection with the violence after which the police apprehended 25 people.

Similar incidents have been reported during religious processions in various states such as Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Karnataka's Hubli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and Maharashtra's Mumbai, Rajasthan's Karauli, Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Numerous videos of mobs pelting stones and using rods and lathis during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions have been accessed by Republic TV.

In Hubli, a mob hurled stones at a police station in Hubli, injuring four policemen, including an inspector, on Saturday evening. The mob reportedly demanded action against an objectionable WhatsApp status posted by one Abhishek Hiremath. Even though Hiremath was arrested, a group of people gathered out of the police station and started agitating. They also pelted stones at the nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.