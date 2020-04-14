Mumbai Police Dons New Look In The Battle Against Coronavirus

In the battle against the deadly threat of Coronavirus that has caused massive havoc across the world, the Mumbai Police has donned a new look and some extra gears to fight the new villain. The city's Police force might be seen wearing a face shield to protect themselves from the risk of Coronavirus while maintaining law and order across the city.

Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Shri Param Bir Singh took to his official twitter account to post a picture of the new face shield that the city's police force will be wearing as protective gear against the virus with a caption "Donning a new look to fight the new crook in town".

The Mumbai Police has also deployed Artificial intelligence and Drone surveillance to keep an eye of the densely populated neighbourhoods in order to ensure the social distancing norm is strictly followed to prevent the spread of the Corona Pandemic.

The Financial capital of the country has become a hotspot of the deadly virus as the city accounted for over 1,500 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state increased to 160 of which Mumbai alone reported 101 deaths since the outbreak emerged. Dharavi has been a hotspot in the city accounting for 49 cases according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has begun screening of about 7.5 lakh people residing in Dharavi slums. Maharashtra has reported 2334 cases on its 20th day of the lockdown as on April 13. Of the total cases in the state, 160 have succumbed to the virus while 217 have been cured and discharged. As the state had witnessed a sharp hike in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier decided to extend the lockdown till the month-end, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on April 14 has announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3.