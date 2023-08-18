Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Issues Order Banning Drones, Gliders Till September 16

As per the prohibitory order issued on Thursday, violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The Mumbai police have issued an order banning the flying of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot-air balloons in the city's air space till September 16, an official said on Friday.

The order was issued in view of the possibility that these objects may be used to target VVIPs, endanger the life of people at large, destroy public property and disturb law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area, the official said.

Drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders and hot-air balloons will not be allowed to fly in the limits of the city starting Friday till September 16, the order stated. 

