Mumbai Police Issues Order On Renting, Sub-letting Properties

The Mumbai police on Wednesday issued an order asking people to provide relevant details to them when they are renting out or sub-letting properties in the metropolis.

According to an official, the order is applicable to areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police commissioner and aimed at preventing subversive and anti-social elements from seeking hideouts in residential areas.

"It is apprehended that subversive, anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity with gave danger to human life and injury to private or public property on that account," said the order.

Each landlord, owner and person dealing in property business who has rented out or sub-let any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish relevant details on the citizen portal of the Mumbai police, it said.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let or rented out is a foreigner they have to furnish all details, including reason for stay in the city, said the order.

The order will be in effect for 60 days from Wednesday (March 8) and its violators will be booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it added.