Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory For New Year Celebrations, Citizen Safety Priority

The Mumbai Police, on December 29, issued a traffic advisory to ensure the safety and security of the citizens during the forthcoming New Year celebrations. In an official statement, the Mumbai Police said that it will set up patrols and pickets in populated areas and has advised the citizens to follow the protocols. Taking care of children and women in areas of high footfall has also been advised by the Mumbai Police.

"We have instructed the police stations to step up patrols and pickets/deployment at crowded places and areas where our citizens are likely to indulge in revelry", the official statement by the Mumbai Police read. "We will ensure that while we secure these places, our citizens will not face encumbrances", it further said.

"Mumbai Police will facilitate the 31st December celebrations without compromising the safety and security of our people. We appeal to people to exercise due restraint and take care of children and women folk in places of high footfalls. Citizens are welcome to contact our Control Room/s for any assistance, if so required", the Mumbai Police advisory read.

Ahead of 31st december, as a precautionary measures, 25 DCPs, 7 Additional Commissioners, 1500 officers, around 10,000 police personnel, 46 SRPF platoons and 15 QRT teams will be deployed.

Delhi Police's plan for New Year

Apart from the Mumbai Police, the Police in Delhi have also tightened security to deal with disturbances in the national capital. The officials said that a large number of personnel will be deployed at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs like Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, and Hauz Khas.

"Mobile patrolling vehicles have been deployed, pickets have been strengthened and checking of buses at terminals have been initiated", an official said as per PTI. "Mock drills are also being conducted so that we can check our preparedness for any contingency," he added. Moreover, female personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes in heavy footfall areas, including markets, to ensure the safety and security of women and strict action will be taken against those found indulging in eve-teasing or harassing women.

"We have already directed our staff to conduct checking at bus terminals, and railway stations. Vehicles are also being checked at important picket points and mobile police vehicles have been stationed with detailed patrolling plans", the officer said per PTI.