Mumbai Police Issues Warning; Heavy Rains To Lash The City On Friday & Saturday

The Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a warning asking people to stay indoors owing to heavy rains that are likely to lash the city on Friday and Saturday. According to the Mumbai Police, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning forecasting ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" in the city on Friday and Saturday. The Mumbai Police requested people to not venture out during these days, and try to stay indoors if possible.

#HeavyRainfallAlert



The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai.

All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga

Last month, several regions in the state, including Mumbai, were put on a high alert due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga. It began the landfall process at about 1 pm on June 3 near Alibaug in Raigad district. After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm. A few hours after Maharashtra was relatively left unscathed by the cyclone, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked the people and the administration. Expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and the damage in some regions such as Konkan, Thackeray contended that the intensity of the crisis had been reduced.

Read: Mumbai Rains: As City Braces For Cyclone Nisarga, Here's A Look At Projections By Skymet

Read: Mumbai Rains Give Netizens 'reason To Smile' As Morning Showers Bring Respite From Heat