Mumbai Police Makes Seat Belts Mandatory For Driver, Co-passengers From November 1

The Mumbai Traffic Police on October 14, issued an order making it compulsory to use seat belts for all the passengers seated in vehicles in the city from November 1. It has also directed all motor vehicle owners to install seat belt facilities for all commuters by November 1.

A statement from the official release of Mumbai traffic police read, "As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable. Accordingly, to install seat belt facilities in Motor vehicles which do not have seat belt facilities for all Commuters, the period is being given till date 01/11/2022."

In its order, the city's traffic police said, "All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travel on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while travelling from 01/11/2022, failing to which strict action will be taken against violators under section 194 (B) (1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act."

It is pertinent to mention that the death of the former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra on September 4, brought attention back to the need of using seat belts. Notably, both Mistry and Jehangir Pandole who was siting in the back seats when the accident happened, were not wearing seat belts and both did not survive.