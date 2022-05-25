In a bid to ensure road safety, Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday has shared a circular according to which it is now mandatory for the persons riding a two-wheeler - both the rider and the pillion, to wear a helmet. According to the new circular issued, those seen violating the norms will be charged with a Rs 500 fine and suspension of driving license for 3 months.

Mumbai Traffic Police announced these new motor rules by sharing the circular on its official Twitter handle. "Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA (Motor Vehicle Act), action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now," Mumbai Traffic Police said in its tweet.

As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now.

According to the circular, many motorcyclists in the city of Mumbai ride two-wheelers without helmets, adding further that the person sitting on the back of the bike too does not wear the head protective gear. The Mumbai Police said in their order that a person riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is liable to a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of their driving license for three months.

The order also states that two-wheelers riders should wear helmets, failing which strict action would be taken. The Mumbai Traffic Police will start implementing this new rule after 15 days from May 25.

Road Ministry mandated use of crash helmet, safety harness for children on 2-wheelers

Earlier in February, Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a notification informed that it has amended the traffic laws for carrying a kid less than four years of age as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler and mandated that the child should wear a crash helmet and a safety harness. A specific speed limit of 40 kmph was also prescribed for the two-wheelers carrying children below 4 years of age.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed that Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989, has been amended and that it has prescribed revised norms related to the safety of children travelling on two-wheelers.

"This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the central government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph,” the statement read.