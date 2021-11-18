Mumbai police nab lawyer accused of manufacturing mephedrone at farmhouse in Kolhapur

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested a lawyer, who was allegedly operating a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit at his farmhouse in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, an official said.

Advocate Rajkumar Rajhuns was arrested by ANC officials from the western suburb of Malad in the morning, the official said.

Rajhuns had been on the run after the police on Monday busted the mephedrone manufacturing unit at his farmhouse in Chandgad taluka of Kolhapur, located 375 km away from Mumbai, he said.

According to the police, the accused lawyer used to manufacture mephedrone at his farmhouse with the help of his aides and transport it to Mumbai, where he would distribute the contraband to drug peddlers.

The police have already arrested Nikhil Ramchandra Lohar, the caretaker of the farmhouse, and Christiana alias Ayesha, a woman drug peddler from Mumbai, in this connection.

During the raid at the farmhouse, the ANC team had seized 38.7 kg of raw material, using which the accused could have manufactured mephedrone worth Rs 19.35 crore.

The ANC team had also seized 39 litres of chemicals and other equipment, valued at Rs 2.35 crore, it was stated. PTI DC ARU ARU

