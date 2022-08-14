Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Organises 10-km Race To Mark 75 Years Of Independence; Maha Dy CM Present

The Mumbai Police on Sunday organised a 10-km race and a car and bike rally from Marine Drive where over 3,000 police officers participated.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


A day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, celebrations to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav continue to take over the entire country where Tiranga rallies are being flagged off as a part of the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Among them included a 10-km race organised by the Mumbai Police on Sunday where over 3,000 police officers participated in the race held from the Marine Drive.

The race and the car and bike rally which witnessed huge participation by the police personnel on their four-wheelers and bikes was flagged off by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. 

The 10-km race marked the participation of 3,500 police personnel which was followed by the rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes. 

This being the second day of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, similar visuals are being reported from several other states as well where eminent political leaders, administration, and citizens are carrying out Tiranga rallies as a part of the campaign. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday also flagged off a 'Walkathon Tiranga Rally' from the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In other examples, Madrasa board students also took out a Tiranga rally in Lucknow, as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. 

READ | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai takes part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event in Pune; hails PM

Earlier on Saturday, several BJP leaders and ministers also took part in the campaign and hoisted the tricolour at their official residences and offices. 

Har Ghar Tiranga

The central government has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraging the citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses between August 13 and August 15. As a part of it, political leaders, ministers as well as government officials can be seen hoisting the national flag atop their residences and official buildings.

READ | President Droupadi Murmu to address the nation on eve of Independence Day

On the main day which is celebrated on August 15, the Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Red Fort where the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag on the Mughal-era monument following which he will address the nation. 

Image: ANI

READ | Har Ghar Tiranga in pics: India gears up for 75th Independence Day with joy, fervour
READ | Independence Day 2022: Know why PM 'hoists' the Tiranga instead of unfurling it on Aug 15
READ | Independence Day: President Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation on Sunday
First Published:
COMMENT