Mumbai Police Organises 10-km Race To Mark 75 Years Of Independence; Maha Dy CM Present

A day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, celebrations to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav continue to take over the entire country where Tiranga rallies are being flagged off as a part of the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Among them included a 10-km race organised by the Mumbai Police on Sunday where over 3,000 police officers participated in the race held from the Marine Drive.

The race and the car and bike rally which witnessed huge participation by the police personnel on their four-wheelers and bikes was flagged off by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Mumbai | A 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel & rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes held from Marine Drive today to mark 75 years of Independence



Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off the race and car & bike rally. pic.twitter.com/aMSvrq6vJZ — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

The 10-km race marked the participation of 3,500 police personnel which was followed by the rally of 100 four-wheelers and 60 bikes.

This being the second day of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, similar visuals are being reported from several other states as well where eminent political leaders, administration, and citizens are carrying out Tiranga rallies as a part of the campaign.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha leads a 'Tiranga Rally' organised by BSF in Srinagar, as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of independence pic.twitter.com/aB2330wzFX — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday also flagged off a 'Walkathon Tiranga Rally' from the Dal Lake in Srinagar. In other examples, Madrasa board students also took out a Tiranga rally in Lucknow, as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, several BJP leaders and ministers also took part in the campaign and hoisted the tricolour at their official residences and offices.

Har Ghar Tiranga

The central government has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraging the citizens to hoist the national flag at their houses between August 13 and August 15. As a part of it, political leaders, ministers as well as government officials can be seen hoisting the national flag atop their residences and official buildings.

On the main day which is celebrated on August 15, the Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Red Fort where the Prime Minister will hoist the national flag on the Mughal-era monument following which he will address the nation.

Image: ANI