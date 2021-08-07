Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Receives Bomb Threat Call At Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, 3 Railway Stations

The Mumbai Police is currently trying to identify the person behind the anonymous call. As per ANI, his location is being investigated.

Ananya Varma
Amitabh Bachchan

The Mumbai Police on Friday received a threat call warning of a bomb blast at three railway stations in Mumbai and the residence of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. As per PTI, the police control room received an anonymous call during the night that warned of bombs being placed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla and Dadar railway stations. Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu was also mentioned as a site.

After receiving the call, the Mumbai Police launched search operations with the help of the Bomb Squad and the GRP team, however, nothing suspicious was discovered and the call was passed off as a hoax.

Mumbai Police identifying caller

An official of the Mumbai Police told PTI, "After getting the call, the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squads and local police  personnel rushed to these locations and carried out a search operation," he said. 

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far at these places, but heavy police deployment has been put in place at there," he said, adding that further investigation is on. 

The Mumbai Police is currently trying to identify the person behind the anonymous call. As per ANI, his location is being investigated.

(With Agency Inputs)

