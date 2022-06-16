Mumbai Police Recovers Gold Worth Rs 5 Lakh From Clutches Of Rats In Garbage Dump

In a shocking incident, Mumbai Police recovered 100 grams of gold worth around Rs 5 lakh from the clutches of rats in a gutter near Mumbai's Gokuldham Colony on Thursday, June 16. Informing about the same, Sub Inspector Chandrakant Gharge, Mumbai Police, stated that a woman named Sundari was on her way to mortgage her gold in a bank to fund her daughter's marriage. On her way, Sundari gave her gold to a beggar woman with children who has mistaken it for bread. The beggar diposed off the bread alleging that it was dry, said the SI.

Sub-Inspector Chandrakant Gharge said, "A woman on her way to deposit the jewellery in a bank gave it to a beggar woman with children on the street mistaking it to be bread, who later threw it into the garbage dump."

Suraj Raut, the Head of the Dindoshi Authorities Department's Detection Team, immediately began an investigation and checked the CCTV tape, where he identified the beggar lady, who informed the police that she had tossed that 'pack of bread because it was dry'. The bag containing gold from the gutter was discovered by the police after they conducted a search operation in the area and analysed the CCTV near the dump. The CCTV showed that the rats had brought the gold to the gutter and were eating the dried bread with it.

Police located the bag with gold worth Rs 5 lakh inside gutter

According to Gharge, the incident occurred as a woman named Sundari was on her way to the bank to mortgage her gold jewellery in order to pay for her daughter's wedding. According to CCTV evidence, Sundari gave the bag of jewellery to a beggar woman with her kid on her way to the bank. Sundari hurried to the location and contacted the police after failing to locate the mother-kid pair after realising she had given the wrong bag to the beggar.

It is important to mention here that after locating the bag that was filled with 100 grams of gold worth Rs 5 lakh near the gutter, the Mumbai police took possession of the bag. Later, the Mumbai Police returned the bag to its actual owner, Sundari.

Image: Unplash, Representative