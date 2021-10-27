Last Updated:

Mumbai Police Spreads Awareness On Cyber Safety With Creative Social Media Posts; READ

In the latest Twitter post, Mumbai Police shared four different messages with superb wordplay to encourage people to use antivirus and strong passwords.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Mumbai police

Image: Instagram/Mumbai Police


Social media platforms of Mumbai Police often catch attention of netizens. Their handles use creative strategies to spread awareness, therefore their social media posts going viral quite often. On October 26, it has again created a buzz on the internet by giving a twist to a public welfare announcement made on the microblogging site. In a latest Twitter post, it shared four different messages with superb wordplay to encourage people to use antivirus and strong passwords in order to ensure cyber security.  

Have a look at the Twitter post of Mumbai Police here:

In the latest wordplay, the handle posted some motivational, creative quotes to send a message:

  • Antivirus heals everything
  • Keep strong passwords today for a better tomorrow
  • Life is too short to accept an unknown online request
  • Decide your screen time for a simple life

Watch another post related to cyber safety:

Netizens love the creativity of Mumbai Police

Image: Instagram/Mumbai Police

Since being shared with the caption: "Human life needs a simple motto; Be happy & cyber-safe", it has garnered over seven thousand likes and counting. In another post advocating safe use of internet, the social media handle of Mumbai Police shared a message cautioning people to never share personal information online such as using strong passwords and using safe websites for shopping. The post was shared with the caption: "Stick' to the basics and take a 'Note' of all the tips which make your internet experience cyber safe.” It has also used the hashtag to mark National Cyber Safety Month.

Netizens lauded Mumbai police for being creative and raising awareness regarding the use of the internet and precautions needed while surfing any shopping sites. While reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Love your information." While some users overwhelmed the Mumbai Police with personal problems they have been facing in their life. One such user wrote, "My cybercrime unsolved for 8 months! Is anyone listening?! Mumbai Police just posting breezy social media content is not enough. Please catch cybercriminals!!

Have a look at some of the recent posts by the Mumbai Police

Despite women empowerment and female-centric films, the film industry often influences people and normalises sexist jokes. Slamming a bunch of films for such practices, Mumbai Police recently sent a message out in public to use words wisely. Mumbai Police often talk about safety and social issues in the country. The social media handles of the police department won hearts when they highlighted the importance of content a few months ago. This time, Mumbai Police slammed Bollywood films objectifying women creatively by using dialogues from several movies, including Kabir Singh, Dabangg, Chashme Baddoor, Maalamaal and Ujda Chaman. 

Image: Instagram/Mumbai Police

