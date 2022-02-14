On the amorous occasion of Valentine's Day, Mumbai Police has come up with yet another quirky and hilarious social media post, asking users to 'choose their type' of Valentine for February 14.

The Twitter handle of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police posted a seven-second animated GIF that plays some golden rules of being a good citizen and staying safe on Valentines' Day.

Mumbai Police's quirky Valentine's Day message

The clip says, “You are our valentine if…” and the options appear one by one - “wear mask”, “are double vaccinated”, “wear a helmet while riding”, “don't share your OTP”, “drive with valid licence”, “don't drink and drive” or “have a strong password”.

The post is captioned, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine.

If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.



Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Instagram account has also shared a quirky chat on Valentine's Day. The Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!" and shared four pictures of musical chat to show that at the present COVID times, one’s true love is a face mask. Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showered love for the mask and wished everyone Happy Valentine's Day.

Take a look at the creative images shared by Mumbai Police on Valentine’s Day 2022 that will leave you chuckling and also nodding in agreement.

Since being posted on Instagram, the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ meme has accumulated nearly 8,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The meme also prompted many users to post various kinds of comments.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “Ohh, nice creativity,” said another. “Stay safe. Stay happy,” expressed a third. There were many who also posted laughing-out-loud emoticons to express their reactions. The meme also attracted a few heart emoticons.