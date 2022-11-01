Mumbai Police To Sensitise 4-wheeler Drivers And Co-passengers As Mandatory Seat-belt Rule Comes Into Force

Sensitising errant four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers will be the focus of police as the rule to strap on seat belts in cars in Mumbai comes into force from Tuesday, a traffic police official said.

The Mumbai Police had last month issued a notification saying it will be mandatory for the driver and co-passengers to wear seat belts from November 1.

The traffic police official on Monday said action will be taken against violators.

"While taking action against motorists and co-passengers, our focus will be to sensitise the drivers and co-passengers found not wearing seat belts," he said.

The traffic police have been directed to take action against the drivers not wearing seat belts, the official said, adding that they will issue warnings to the passengers of four-wheelers which do not have rear seat belts.

Police will ask the owners of such cars to install the rear seat belts, he said.

As per provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, whosoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

Image: Representative/Unsplash

