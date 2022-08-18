Mumbai: Potholes Claim Two Bikers' Lives After Dumper Runs Over Them In Borivali

In a tragic accident in Mumbai, two bike riders were crushed to death on a busy road in Borivali after they fell from their vehicle due to potholes on the road. According to media reports, the accident took place on Wednesday, August 17, on the Western Express Highway National Park Bridge which connects the city to its suburbs.

The two victims were riding on a bike when suddenly they lost their balance due to a pothole and fell on the road. However, a dumper that was coming from the rear end ran over them. The two were killed on the spot.

Mumbai | Two bike riders were killed on the Western Express Highway National Park Bridge after they fell due to a pothole. They were crushed by a dumper coming from the rear, both of them died on the spot. Police have arrested the dumper driver. pic.twitter.com/mFgYlrYsNj — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

It is being said that dumper was coming at a high speed due to which it crushed the two riders to death. An investigation has been also initiated in the matter and the dumpster driver has been arrested.

It is pertinent to note that several accidents and deaths have been reported due to the growing menace of potholes in Mumbai city, especially on major roads.

Another bike rider killed due to potholes

Earlier in July, in a similar incident in Mumbai's Thane, a rider died after his bike overturned due to a pothole following which a state bus coming behind him crushed him to death. The accident took place on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road in the Kajupada area.

Due to heavy rainfall in the state, several potholes erupted on the roads and were filled with muddy water.

A case of an Accidental Death Report was filed and an investigation was initiated.

Image: ANI