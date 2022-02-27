Mumbai Power Cut: BMC Assures Restoration In 1 Hour; Harbour Line Trains Up And Running

A massive power outage was witnessed across Mumbai due to grid failure on Sunday morning. Complaints of power cuts were reported from South Mumbai to Andheri, Chembur, and Govandi. Some areas also reported disruption in train services.

According to the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST, the power supply to most parts of the city was affected due to tripping of the MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay. Mumbai's civic body BMC took to Twitter to inform that the power supply will be restored in an hour.

BMC statement on power outage in Mumbai

"Due to some technical issues, there have been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour," the Mumbai civic corporation tweeted, along with contact numbers of the Disaster management control room.

For any assistance due to electric supply failure please call Disaster management control room of MCGM on 02222694725 /02222694727 /02261234000#MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/Vk3gJNkIhy — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 27, 2022

Mumbai power cut: Trains affected

The power outage also impacted local train movement in the city. The Western Railways, in a tweet, informed that due to the power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services have been disrupted in Churchgate - Andheri route since 9.42 a.m.. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Central to Vile Parle line has been restored, it added.

Due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services was disrupted over Churchgate - Andheri section.



Now Mumbai Central to Vile Parle has been restored. @RailMinIndia#WrUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 27, 2022

Mumbai's Divisional Railway Manager also tweeted that local train services have been disrupted in Western Line due to a power outage and expressed regret over the inconvenience to commuters. The Central Railway also reported that power supply had tripped momentarily on Harbour and Mainline, affecting trains between 9.49 a.m. to 9.52 a.m. Trains are running on all corridors now, it added.

Due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services have been disrupted over Western Line. Inconvenience is regretted. #WrUpdates @WesternRly @drmmumbaicr — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 27, 2022

Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 9.49-52am.



Trains are running on all corridors. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 27, 2022

Power outage in Mumbai - the commercial capital, and its satellite towns are less frequent as compared to other areas in the state. This is because the western power grid that serves these areas is designed to supply efficient electricity 24x7 to cater to the needs of the nation's financial capital. Such a major power cut across Mumbai and peripheral areas was last witnessed on October 12, 2020.