Mumbai: Rail Traffic Affected As Local Train Runs Over Cattle

Local train services were disrupted on the mainline of the Central Railway after some cattle were run over on the tracks between Bhivpuri Road and Neral stations on Tuesday, an official said. The railway traffic was disrupted after some cattle were run over by a local train going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 5.15 pm, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

Trains operating from Karjat towards Kalyan were affected, and since the incident occurred during the peak hours, the operations of local and long-distance trains were likely to be delayed, he said. The rail traffic was restored after one and half hours, it was stated.

Earlier in the day, the suburban services on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway were hit due to power issues during the morning peak hours. The Central Railway's main line between CSMT and Kasara and CSMT-Khopoli provides suburban trains connecting south Mumbai with the extended suburbs of Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Karjat, Khopoli, Asangaon and Kasara, among others.

