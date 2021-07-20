Mumbai Rains: 10-year-old Boy Swept Away In Drain Amidst Heavy Rains Near Mira Road

The Maharashtra Fire Department has reported the death of a 10-year-old boy who fell into a drain and got swept away due to heavy rains on Monday. The incident took place near the Munshi compound in the Mira Road area in Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan area has been continuously receiving rains for the fourth day in a row making it difficult for the people.

Mumbai rains

Maharashtra has recorded heavy rains in the last 24 hours as stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Adjoining areas of the city have recorded more rains as compared to Mumbai City and its suburbs. In such a situation, a 10-year-old boy got swept away in a drain on Monday and his body was recovered later by the fire department.

The heavy rains in the state have resulted in many similar incidents causing the death of 42 people in 2 days. Earlier on Sunday, 33 people died in the city with 9 more on Monday.

Similarly, a 4-year boy who fell into a drain was swept away by the rainwater on Sunday in Thane, Maharashtra. His body was later pulled out and a case of accidental death was lodged.

With the onset of the monsoon, the state has been receiving heavy rains in the past few days. Parts of the city have been lashed with heavy rains leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Also, the rainwater has entered many houses. Incidents of wall collapse and residential building collapse were reported in the city.

That been said, a compound wall collapsed due to the downpour and crushed four auto-rickshaws under it. Heavy rains have also triggered landslides and tree fall incidents in various neighbouring areas of the city.

Road transport and local train services were also affected due to the heavy rainfall, however, they have resumed.

Rainfall prediction in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert for the city and predicted moderate to heavy rain in different places of Mumbai for the next 24 hours.

The state has till now received heavy downpours which exceeds the normal rainfall for the month of July.

(With agency inputs)