Mumbai Rains: Baby Crocodile Spotted Floating In Water-logged Street At Thane's Ramnagar

On Tuesday, as Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall, a baby crocodile was found floating in rain waters at the Ramnagar area in Thane. The baby crocodile was spotted floating near the pipelines after which the residents informed the Wildlife rescue service.

The Wildlife worker informed that the baby crocodile was rescued from the Ramnagar area in the Thane district. He said that the reptile was spotted in a river and the locals contacted the rescue team immediately.

"We rushed to the spot and rescued the crocodile. We are conducting a survey to check the possibility of more such babies being found in the river. We have received the necessary permission for the same. We should be able to gather all the information within 2-3 days".

On being asked about the presence of more crocodiles in the area, the worker said, "It is unlikely that the mother has hatched babies anywhere near the locality as we conducted a search last night and this baby croc was the only one to be found. There are no signs of the mother or other young ones of the animal".

Giant Monitor Lizard Spotted On Kolkata's Waterlogged Street

However, this is not the first incident, popularly known as the ‘Indian dragon,’ the gigantic predatory lizard known as the Bengal Monitor was spotted on the waterlogged streets of Kolkata earlier this month after Cyclone ‘Yass’ battered parts of West Bengal.

Crawling stealthily with its sharp claws, the Bengal Monitor lizard was seen just outside the homes in the urban neighbourhood as it shocked and terrified the local residents. Many on social media speculated that the giant lizard, known to be carnivores in nature, had escaped the nearby Bangur Avenue which hosts a canal that has been overflowing due to heavy downpours.

In the video, the mammoth greenish-grey reptile with the ventral body, which weighs approximately 7.18 kg, can be seen casually strolling in the swamp puddle on the road. This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from Cyclone Yaas. Later, the first responders and workers from the wildlife rescue services were seen capturing the beast to safely release it in the dedicated habitat.

Mumbai Rains

Monsoon has hit Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of train services in the metropolis. Several streets are flooded in the city due to the heavy rains.

On Tuesday morning IMD Mumbai issued a warning stating that moderate to intense spells of rains were likely to occur in the city. Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, scientist IMD said that there is a possibility of some intense spells of rains towards city side areas like Colaba, CST, Worli and adjoining parts for the coming 2-3 hours. Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been recording light rains.

