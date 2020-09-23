Mumbai Rains: BMC Declares Holiday For Private & Govt Offices; Emergency Services Exempt

In view of the incessant rainfall and severe waterlogging in many parts of Mumbai over the last two days, the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all private and government offices on Wednesday. However, emergency services will remain functional as usual.

Besides, train services on Central and Harbour lines have also been suspended due to water logging following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, though Western Railway is functioning as usual. The BMC Commissioner has advised people to stay at home and consider stepping out of the house only when necessary.

Maharashtra’s capital city has been reeling under intense spell of rains since Tuesday with several regions submerged in waters following overnight showers. Waterlogging has been reported at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, JJ Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face, the BMC informed, adding that all wards are working actively to drain the water logged areas.

Areas in south Mumbai, as well as western and northern suburbs like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali, received around 70 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, said an official from IMD Mumbai. There were reports of traffic jams in some places in Vile Parle and Ram Mandir areas due to the rain.

