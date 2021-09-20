Mumbai Rains: BMC Informs Light To Moderate Rainfall In Suburbs And Isolated Places

Mumbai will receive light to moderate spells of rain across the city and its suburbs along with several isolated places in the city, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. It further said that a high tide of around 4.40 meters is expected at 11:44 AM followed by a 4.25-meter high tide at 11:55 PM in the night. The statement thus reads, "#MumbaiWeather forecast 20 Sept, 2021: Light to moderate spells of rain at isolated places in city and suburbs."

The BMC further provided details on the average rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per that, Central Mumbai received 78.59 mm rainfall followed by 111.58 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 88.15 mm in the Western suburbs. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about heavy rainfall for Maharashtra starting from Monday onwards.

BMC further stated that Thane has received 91.43 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per the IMD, several areas in Maharashtra will receive heavy to heavy rainfall as the cyclonic circulation intensifies.

Furthermore, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has also provided updates on the rains. It stated that Navi Mumbai has so far received 2963.28 mm rainfall.

As Mumbai is receiving heavy rainfall since Monday morning, several netizens also took to Twitter to share their experiences. One wrote, "That Long Thunder a Minute Back Gave My Spine Chills! #mumbai #mumbairains". Another user wrote, "Who else heard that!?? SO SCARY IT WAS!!! #MumbaiRains".

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of the late monsoons. According to IMD, a depression in the Bay of Bengal and low-pressure areas have resulted in heavy rainfall. Until 8:30 AM on Monday, the Skymet Weather observed 71 mm showers of rain in Santa Cruz. It has further predicted rainfall till September 22 as the monsoon surge has become active along the West Coast in the presence of cyclonic circulation.

Meanwhile, the depression has also resulted in heavy rainfall in other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal. Heavy downpours have hit the states over the past few days resulting in floods.

Image: PTI