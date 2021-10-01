Mumbai Rains: BMC Predicts Light To Moderate Showers In City And Suburbs Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells across the state. The BMC, in its official tweet, has provided details regarding the weather updates in Mumbai today. It further states that a high tide of around 2.76 mtr is expected at 20:15 PM followed by a low tide of 2.29 mtr at 14:49 PM. The BMC statement read, "#MumbaiWeather forecast 01Oct, 2021 : Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells."

Furthermore, the BMC has also provided information regarding the average rainfall witnessed in the last 24 hours. As per that, Central Mumbai has received 5.53 mm rainfall followed by 2.07 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 1.91 mm rainfall in the Western suburbs. This is pretty much lower than the previous days' average rainfall due to depression in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea.

#MumbaiWeather forecast 01Oct, 2021 : Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells.

Mumbai rains

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of late monsoons. This was complemented by a depression in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea followed by the Cyclone 'Gulab' and 'Shaheen' causing low-pressure areas.

Earlier, a cyclonic circulation persisted over Vidarbha and Marathwada, which further resulted in heavy rainfall. IMD further added that the rainfall activity would considerably fall till September 25 due to the exit of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal/ Although, it can again intensify after that.

Meanwhile, the depression has caused heavy rainfall in many other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Punjab. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest update, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain is expected in Delhi and its isolated areas.

The DD over the northeast Arabian Sea of Gujarat coast has now intensified into the Cyclonic Storm 'Shaheen' on Friday and it is very likely to intensify in a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Earlier, an alert was also issued to the fishermen ahead of an estimated cyclone formation. It said, "In view of likely tropical Cyclone formation over Northeast Arabian sea, Fishermen are advised not to venture into north & adjoining the central Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts from 30th September till 2nd October 2021."

Image: PTI