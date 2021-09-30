Mumbai Rains: BMC States City And Suburbs Likely To Get Light To Moderate Showers Today

Mumbai will receive light to moderate rain across the city, and its suburbs, along with the possibility of intense spells in isolated places, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The release further said that a high tide of around 2.59 meters is expected at 17:41 PM. The statement thus reads, "Mumbai Weather forecast 30 Sept 2021: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of intense spells at isolated places.”

The BMC further provided details on the average rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per the information provided, Central Mumbai received 27.57 mm of rainfall, followed by 46.89 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 75.26 mm in the Western suburbs. This is marginally lower than the previous days’ average rainfall. After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about heavy rainfall for Maharashtra, the intensity has seen a dip with moderate rainfall throughout the state. Earlier, a yellow alert was issued by the IMD in the state.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of the late monsoons. According to IMD, a depression in the Bay of Bengal and low-pressure areas have resulted in heavy rainfall. Informing about the same, an IMD official stated that a cyclonic circulation persists over Vidarbha and Marathwada, which means the ghat areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. He further added that the rainfall activity would considerably fall till September 25 due to the exit of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal/ Although, it can again intensify after that.

Meanwhile, the depression has also resulted in heavy rainfall in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal. Heavy downpours have hit the states over the past few days resulting in floods. On Wednesday, the national capital woke up to gloomy weather, after which moderate rainfall has been predicted for the day.

