Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: BMC States City And Suburbs Likely To Get Light To Moderate Showers Today

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days. BMC has informed about the expected rainfall today in the city and suburbs. Read to know more.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Mumbai rains

Image: PTI


Mumbai will receive light to moderate rain across the city, and its suburbs, along with the possibility of intense spells in isolated places, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The release further said that a high tide of around 2.59 meters is expected at 17:41 PM. The statement thus reads, "Mumbai Weather forecast 30 Sept 2021: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of intense spells at isolated places.”

The BMC further provided details on the average rainfall over the past 24 hours. As per the information provided, Central Mumbai received 27.57 mm of rainfall, followed by 46.89 mm in the Eastern suburbs and 75.26 mm in the Western suburbs. This is marginally lower than the previous days’ average rainfall. After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned about heavy rainfall for Maharashtra, the intensity has seen a dip with moderate rainfall throughout the state. Earlier, a yellow alert was issued by the IMD in the state.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days as a part of the late monsoons. According to IMD, a depression in the Bay of Bengal and low-pressure areas have resulted in heavy rainfall. Informing about the same, an IMD official stated that a cyclonic circulation persists over Vidarbha and Marathwada, which means the ghat areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. He further added that the rainfall activity would considerably fall till September 25 due to the exit of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal/ Although, it can again intensify after that.

READ | Track Cyclone Nisarga in your Mumbai area on Skymet's rain-tracker app 'Mumbai Rain: Live'

Meanwhile, the depression has also resulted in heavy rainfall in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal. Heavy downpours have hit the states over the past few days resulting in floods. On Wednesday, the national capital woke up to gloomy weather, after which moderate rainfall has been predicted for the day.

READ | Katrina Kaif looks beautiful enjoying Mumbai rains over the weekend

Image: PTI

READ | Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari
READ | Bani J shares stunning picture from her 'window series', says she misses Mumbai rains
READ | Maharashtra: Leopard cub spotted walking in Mumbai rain, rescued in Aarey Forest area
Tags: Mumbai rains, BMC, Mumbai
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND