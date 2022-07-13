In a major update, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body of Mumbai stated that Modak Sagar lake overflowed on Wednesday, July 13. The city of dreams has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past and due to this 1 of the 7 lakes which supply water to Mumbai has overflowed.

It is important to mention here that Powai lake also overflowed on July 5. Powai lake located in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai city provides water exclusively to industries as the water in the lake is non-potable.

Giving out details about the lake, BMC stated that the water holding capacity of the Modak Sagar lake is 12,407.40 Crore Litres. As of 6 a.m. on July 13, the lake has received 1187 mm of rain this year.

BMC withdraws 10% water supply due to heavy rains

Giving a big relief to its citizens the civic body of Mumbai withdrew the 10% water cut imposed on the city of dreams. The water cut was imposed on June 27 and revoked on July 8 due to heavy rains filling the lakes of Mumbai. In detail, the 7 lakes which provide water to Mumbai have 56.07% water. In numbers, the total available water in Mumbai is 81,152.20 crore litres (811,522 Million Litres).

Bhatsa provides the majority of the water for the seven lakes (48 per cent). Around 2% of the city's drinking water demands are met by Tulsi and Vihar, 6% by Upper Vaitarna, 12% by Middle Vaitarna, 11% by Modak Sagar, and 10% by Tansa. The daily water requirement of the citizens of Mumbai is 3,750 million litres. As of now, the requirement can be 4easily met thanks to the heavy downpour blessing the island city.