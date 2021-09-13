Mumbai Rains: City Likely To Experience Intense Spells At Isolated Places, Cautions BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a statement on the weather forecast for Mumbai on September 13. It has predicted moderate rain in the city, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The statement said, “Moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places." Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet put up any tweets about Mumbai rains today; however, it has warned of Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Haryana and moderate rainfall in Delhi.

The average rainfall in the past day in central Mumbai was 67.85 mm. The eastern and western suburbs, on the other hand, received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rain, respectively. In a tweet, the BMC said, “#MumbaiWeather forecast 11 Sept, 2021: Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells. High Tide: 14:34 hrs - 4.22 mtr Low tide: 20:36hrs – 0.53 mtr Avg rainfall in last 24 hrs. CT- 11.95mm ES- 15.91 mm WS- 21.64 mm.” The average rainfall has come down from the previous day’s average.

Delhi rains to get heavier due to low-pressure regions forming over Bay of Bengal

Delhi has also been witnessing heavy rainfall this month. This year, the city has had the most rain in a 24-hour period in 121 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Saturday that the low-pressure region forming over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify. “Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Khekra, Bagpat, Narwana, Kaithal, Rohtak, Kharkhonda,” the IMD tweeted on Monday morning.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Haryana. The department in a tweet said that the adjoining areas of Hissar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Narwana, Loharu, Charkhidadri, Kaithal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Hansi will receive rainfall through the first half of Monday.

Besides extremely heavy rainfall(cm) occurred over coastal Odisha, following are chief rainfall amount over other states: Jamnagar-18, Valsad-16, Rajkot-14, Manali, Mahabaleshwar-10, Junagadh, Harnai, Valprai-9, Honavar, Dangs-8 , Navsari, Porbandar, Matheran-7 each. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 13, 2021

Deep depression crosses Odisha coast

According to the IMD, a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning. The department predicted heavy rainfall in the state. According to the weather department, western and central India is expected to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day. Extreme rainfall is expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13, and over Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

Image: PTI