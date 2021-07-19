Mumbai Rains: Fire Team Rescues People Stranded In Different Parts Of Navi Mumbai, Watch

In a recent update on Mumbai rains, on Monday, July 19, due to heavy rainfall, the fire team had to rescue several people stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai. The city has been experiencing incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Briefing on the situation, Pravin Bodkhe, Fire Officer, said, "Kharghar fire station received calls from many people seeking help. We've rescued 120 people, out of which 78 were women".

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire team rescued several people stranded in different parts of Navi Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.



Mumbai landslides update

On July 18, 21 dead bodies have been recovered after the walls collapse in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide.

On the same day, a residential building had collapsed in Vikhroli. As per the ANI, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday and 10 people died.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on July 18, 31 people were killed in the metropolis in rain-related incidents. And no deaths are reported on July 19.

On July 18 evening, Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all concerned agencies to be prepared for 'any' eventualities following a high-level meeting of officials and considering the Indian Metrological Department’s (IMD) heavy rainfall forecast.

Mumbai rain updates

As of July 19, after a brief spell of reduced intensity, rains have picked up momentum again, leading to water-logging at some places and disrupting local train services.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed that on July 16, Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am, making it the city’s third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years. This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 14, IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighboring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara districts for July 15.

On July 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for July 12. The BMC stated in the notice that the moderate rainfall had a possibility of turning into heavy rain in isolated regions of Mumbai and its suburbs.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)