Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Next Few Days; IMD Issues Weather Warnings

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert and predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Gujarat region, Goa & Konkan coast. Not only this, the Mumbai weather department has said that moderate rain in Mumbai with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region on 11th; Konkan & Goa during 11th-14th; over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 12th-14th; coastal & south interior Karnataka during 11th-12th and over Kerala on 10th July, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 10, 2021

Mumbai commuters face trouble as local train services are affected due to monsoons

Due to continuous rains, the commuters in the city are facing trouble because the local train services has been greatly affected. One of the daily commuters said, "The railway tracks are waterlogged, I have been waiting at Matunga Station for the past one hour."

"The railway tracks are waterlogged, I have been waiting at Matunga Station for the past one hour," says a commuter pic.twitter.com/hHyqQEigyn — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

The Western Railway has stated that despite very heavy rain, traffic on all four lines continued throughout the day, however, trains were running at a restricted speed. "Trains are running at a restricted speed of 25 km per hour on down slow line in Matunga Road-Mahim section due to some waterlogging on down the slow line in view of safety of train operations," said the Western Railways.

Monsoon has hit Mumbai ahead of its usual arrival date, causing severe waterlogging and suspension of train services in the metropolis. Several streets are flooded in the city due to the heavy rains.

On Tuesday morning IMD Mumbai issued a warning stating that moderate to intense spells of rains were likely to occur in the city. Taking to Twitter, KS Hosalikar, scientist IMD said that there is a possibility of some intense spells of rains towards city side areas like Colaba, CST, Worli and adjoining parts for the coming 2-3 hours. Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai have been recording light rains.

Mumbai there is possibility of some intense spells of rains mainly towards city side, Colaba, CST, Worli and adjoining parts for coming 2, 3 hrs

Pl watch for IMD Updates

PANVEL and around too Watch for intense spells pic.twitter.com/S7IVCAhTh7 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 15, 2021

