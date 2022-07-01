Last Updated:

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues 2-day Yellow Alert For City; 'Heavy To Very-heavy Rainfall Today'

As Monsoon rains continue to lash out at Mumbai IMD issued a yellow alert stating "heavy to very heavy rain" in isolated places in the city on July 01.

As Monsoon rains continue to lash out at Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert stating "heavy to very heavy rain" very likely in isolated places in the city on July 01. As per the latest data, the predicted time for the high tide is around 01:46 PM with waves reaching about 4.25 metres in height. Notably, the weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for July 02 for Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar predicting "heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely". The high tide on the coast of Mumbai is expected to rise about 3.67 metres up on July 02 at around 01:20 PM.

Heavy rain battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Thursday as IMD issued a red alert for the city and an orange alert for its neighbouring region on June 30. Train and bus services were badly hit by the heavy downpour. Several areas reported waterlogging issues which hindered traffic movement. 

Road traffic was either slowed down or clogged as several roads were waterlogged in areas like Hindmata, Parel, Kalachowki, Haji Ali, Dockyard Road, Gandhi Market and Bandra. Road and lanes were waterlogged in other areas also including at Sion-Bandra link road, Khodadad Circle in Dadar TT and Lower Parel as incessant rain lashed out at Mumbai.

Waterlogging on the railway tracks, particularly between Kurla and Parel on the Central Railway line, and some technical issues also hampered the running of local trains. "Due to some technical issues in track points at Dadar and Parel stations, slow line trains b/w CSMT- Kurla section are getting delayed," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways tweeted.

According to official data, over the course of a 12-hour period from 8 am to 8 pm on June 30, the island city received 119.09 mm of rain, followed by the western suburbs with 78.69 mm and the eastern suburbs with 58.40 mm.

