Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall; 5 NDRF Teams Deployed

Amid the heavy rainfall in India's financial capital Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for July 06 and predicted "moderate to heavy rain" in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of "very heavy" showers at isolated places.

For the last few days, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others have been experiencing heavy downpours. The heavy rainfall has affected several areas with waterlogging and flood-like situations in Maharashtra amid IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall till July 8.

Amid the heavy rain alert, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is closely monitoring the rain situation has directed the administration to take precautions in the wake of heavy rains. Accordingly, people have been asked to take proper precautions and avoid going near water bodies, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been also deployed in heavy rainfall areas for carrying out relief operations if required.

NDRF teams deployed

As rain continues to batter Maharashtra including Mumbai, NDRF teams have been deployed in several heavy rainfalls areas. 5 teams of NDRF are stationed in Mumbai, whereas one team each has been deployed in Nagpur, Raigad's Mahad, Ratnagiri's Chiplun, Kalyan-Dombiwali and Thane municipal area. For Kolhapur, the government has deployed two teams of NDRF amid the heavy downpour. Notably, the total number of NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra stands at 12.

Mumbai rains

Mumbai and its adjoining areas received heavy rainfall on Tuesday also which led to four arterial subways (Golibar, Milan, Andheri and Malad) in the northwest part of the city being closed for traffic on Tuesday due to heavy rains. Notably, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average of 95.81 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm of rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

BMC on Tuesday reported that the Powai lake overflowed due to the heavy rain lashing out in the region. "BMC's Powai lake overflows today! The artificial lake with a storage capacity of 545 crore litres of water, was built in the year 1890," BMC tweeted.