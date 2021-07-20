Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert From July 20-23, 'Extreme Heavy Rainfall' Predicted

The capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai which was already facing incessant rainfall since Sunday (July 18) has now been put under 'orange alert' by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) from July 20 to July 23. According to the weather officials, the capital city is likely to face extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours as an offshore trough is moving from the Maharashtra coast to the Karnataka coast at the main sea level. The IMD had earlier precisely alerted Mumbai by placing it under red alert, as informed by Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai.

An offshore trough is moving from Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast at main sea level. Extreme heavy rainfall is likely in next 24 hours. We have issued red alert in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for day one & orange alert for July 20-23: Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MpvafwUitU — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

This offshore monsoon trough is likely to remain vigorous for the next few days, and Mumbai is expected to witness the continuous heavy spill. The monsoon will remain active in the city till next week. Heavy rainstorms are expected to drench the city further. These heavy spells are caused under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal between July 20-21.

Mumbai rains drench the city

Meanwhile, the capital city witnessed continuous rainfall since early Sunday morning, and the city got flooded within a few hours. The rainfall continued on Monday. On Sunday, the city received nearly 235mm of rain in just a few hours after a thunderstorm and nearly 40 people lost their lives due to untoward incidents following heavy rainfall. Fortunately, the intensity reduced the next day. The officials in the IMD office in Santacruz said that the city has recorded 70.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Some passing thunderstorms, expected to be the last such event of this month are likely to occur with less intensity than Sunday.

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackrey took stock of the preparedness of various government agencies to deal with the heavy monsoon spell in the rain-battered state. According to the on-ground information, officials have been positioned in different parts of the city to ensure safety. The 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

Several states across the country are witnessing heavy rains, with the onset of monsoon season. The southwest monsoon has arrived late this year and is expected to last longer. The IMD has issued an alert for severe wet spells in many states for the coming week. Earlier, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana received heavy rainfall on Monday.